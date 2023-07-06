Left Menu

Tomatoes worth Rs 2.5 lakh stolen in Karnataka's Hassan

Tomatoes worth Rs 2.5 lakh were allegedly stolen from a farm of a woman in Karnataka. The thieves allegedly decamped with 50-60 bags of tomatoes from the farm located in Goni Somanahalli village of Hassan district Tuesday night.

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2023 11:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 11:43 IST
Dharini says her tomato crop worth Rs 2.5 lakh has been stolen (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tomatoes worth Rs 2.5 lakh were allegedly stolen from a farm of a woman in Karnataka. The thieves allegedly decamped with 50-60 bags of tomatoes from the farm located in Goni Somanahalli village of Hassan district Tuesday night. Based on the woman farmer, Dharini's complaint, a case of theft was filed at Halebeedu police station. Dharani said that the theft happened as they were planning to cut the crop and transport it to the Bengaluru market as the tomato price reached above Rs 120 per Kilogram.

Dharani said that the thieves stole the 50-60 bags of tomatoes and destroyed the remaining standing crop. "We incurred huge losses in bean harvest and had taken loans to grow tomatoes. We had a good harvest and, incidentally, prices were also high, besides taking the 50-60 bags of tomatoes, the thieves also destroyed the remaining standing crop," said Dharini.

A police officer at Halebeedu police station said that it is the first case of tomato theft filed at his police station. Dharani's son also requested the state government for compensation. "Her son also requested government for compensation and demanded an investigation. A complaint has been filed at Halebeedu police station. It is the first such case filed of tomato loot at our police station," said the police officer at Halebeedu police station.

Dharini along with her family members had grown tomatoes on two acres of land which were allegedly stolen. Like other states, Karnataka has also seen tomato prices increasing very rapidly in recent days. Tomato prices in Bengaluru range from Rs 101 to 121 per kilogram. The high prices have been attributed to the sudden temperature increase in March and April that resulted in pest attacks on tomato crops, leading to decreased yields and higher market rates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

