Karnataka: Two dead in rain-related incidents

Two people died in rain-related incidents between July 4 and July 5, the district administration said. Suresh Gatty (52) drowned in rainwater on July 4 in Ullala, Dakshina Kannada while he was crossing a culvert. The district administration has paid Rs 5 lakh as compensation to his family members.

In another incident on July 5, Santosh (34) was electrocuted in Kulai when he came in contact with a live electricity wire that had fallen on the road. Deputy commissioner Mullai Mugilan M.P (Dakshina Kannada) said, "Action is being taken to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the heirs of the deceased on behalf of the Mescom department."

All schools and colleges (pre-university colleges only) have declared a holiday till Thursday in Dakshina Kannada due to heavy rain. The deputy commissioner (Dakshina Kannada) said that fishermen have also been instructed not to venture into the sea as heavy rain has been forecast.

