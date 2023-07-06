Left Menu

Bihar CM announces ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to 15 people died due to lightning strikes

According to the official statement from the chief minister's office, with this, the total number of lightning-related deaths in the state rose to 24 in the last 36 hours.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the deaths of the 15 people who were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in eight districts of Bihar since Tuesday late evening and announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next kin of deceased persons. According to the official statement from the chief minister's office, with this, the total number of lightning-related deaths in the state rose to 24 in the last 36 hours.

On Tuesday, nine people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in seven districts. Rohtas district reported five deaths since Tuesday late evening followed by two each in Katihar, Gaya and Jehanabad. Besides these, Khagaria, Kaimur, Buxar and Bhagalpur districts reported one death each, the statement issued from the CM's office said.

The Bihar CM further appealed to common people to remain alert and vigilant during the inclement weather and follow the suggestions issued from time to time by the state's disaster management department to save themselves from lightning strikes and the impact of bad weather. The Met department has predicted heavy rain in several parts including Madhubani, Sitamarhi, and West Champaran district.

The Disaster Management Department has cautioned people not to venture out during rains in view of thunderstorms and lightning. (ANI)

