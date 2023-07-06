China says Japan did not fully consult stakeholders on Fukushima water release
06-07-2023
China's foreign ministry said on Thursday Japan did not fully consult with the international community, especially stakeholders, on its release of radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.
Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular news conference that the release showed selfishness and arrogance.
