Iranian and Saudi energy ministers met in Vienna - SHANA

Iran's Oil Minister Javad Owji and Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met on the sidelines of the Vienna OPEC conference on Wednesday, the Iranian oil ministry's SHANA news agency reported on Thursday.
"Owji and Bin Salman discussed bilateral issues between Iran and Saudi Arabia, including investment in the oil and gas industry and exploring the possibility of joint investment," SHANA said.
