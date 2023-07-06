Left Menu

SC adjourns hearing on plea seeking election in Jammu and Kashmir

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and also comprising justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra said that the matter related to Article 370 is listed for directions on July 11 and they will hear this plea thereafter only.

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2023 13:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 13:49 IST
SC adjourns hearing on plea seeking election in Jammu and Kashmir
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on a plea seeking directions to hold elections to the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, observing that matter relating to Article 370 is listed on July 11 for directions. A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and also comprising justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra said that the matter related to Article 370 is listed for directions on July 11 and they will hear this plea thereafter only.

The court said that let them see what happens in the matter related to Article 370 and then it will see a plea seeking to hold elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the petitioner's lawyer insisted that this is a different issue.

But the court did not get convinced and said that these matters are linked and are similar. The court also suggested petitioner give a copy to the center to save on procedural issues. The court was hearing a plea by J-K Panthers Party leaders including Manju Singh. The plea moved through lawyer Rizwan Ahmad sought directions to ECI to hold assembly elections in the Union Territory without any further delay.

The petitioners said that by delaying elections, the people of J-K have been denied their right to have elected representatives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023