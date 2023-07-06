OPEC's market share is expected to rise to 40% by 2040-2045 - Sec Gen tells Al-Arabiya TV
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-07-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 13:57 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al Ghais said the organization's market share is expected to rise to 40% by 2040-2045, Al-Arabiya TV reported on Thursday.
"This will happen after production decreases from countries outside OPEC+ or outside OPEC. The U.S production is expected to decrease by 2029-2030, as well as other countries," he added.
