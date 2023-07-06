Rouble extends post-mutiny slump to fall past 93 vs dollar

The Russian rouble tumbled to a more than 15-month low past 93 against the dollar on Thursday, pressured by strong demand for foreign currency and taking its losses since an armed mutiny in late June to around 9%. Capital controls have helped insulate the rouble against geopolitics during the more than 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted march towards Moscow on June 24 has reverberated through markets and raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.

By 0842 GMT, the rouble was 2.6% weaker against the dollar at 93.40, its weakest since March 28, 2022. It lost 2.4% to trade at 101.38 versus the euro , crossing the 101 threshold for the first time in more than 15 months, and shed 2.4% against the Chinese yuan to 12.85.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday foreign trade dynamics were the most significant factor impacting the rouble, as export revenues drop and imports recover. "Now the exchange rate's dynamics carry pro-inflationary risks, we will take this into account on key rate decisions," Nabiullina told a financial forum in St Petersburg.

Analysts polled by Reuters

last week said they expect the Bank of Russia to raise interest rates from 7.5% in July and again later in the year as the inflationary pressure intensifies. They see limited room for the rouble to strengthen in the coming 12 months. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $76.92 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.3% to points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.1% higher at 2,836.0 points, climbing to its highest point since the days before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

