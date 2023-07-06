Assam Police seize contraband drugs worth Rs 6 cr in Karbi Anglong, one held

Assam Police seized contraband drugs worth around Rs 6 crore in a raid at the Assam-Nagaland border in Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday night and arrested a notorious drug peddler, officials said. "A Police team conducted a raid against drug peddlers at Lahorijan of Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district on the Assam-Nagaland border. Police seized 1 kg 100 grams of drugs in 94 plastic boxes inside a coffin from the ice factory. The seized drugs are worth around Rs 6 crore in the international market," Sanjib Kumar Saikia, SP, Karbi Anglong said.

The police also said that the drug peddler Shahid Hussain was shot in his leg while he was trying to escape. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Diphu. Earlier on Tuesday, Police seized contraband drugs worth several lakhs of rupees and arrested four drug traffickers in two separate operations in Assam's Karimganj district, officials said.

Based on secret information, Karimganj district police conducted an operation at the Nilambazar area on Tuesday evening and seized 10,000 Yaba tablets, and 12.5 kg of ganja in two separate operations, the official further informed. The accused were identified by police as Atikur Rahman, Nazrul Islam, Deepak Kumar, and Sahil.

A senior police official of Karimganj district said that the market value of the seized drugs is estimated to be several lakhs of rupees. The Special Task Force of Assam police and Kamrup district police seized a large quantity of heroin worth around Rs 11 crore in two separate operations on Saturday.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG of STF had told ANI that, based on secret information the Kamrup district police late Saturday night launched an operation and recovered 700 grams of heroin from a vehicle and arrested three drug peddlers. Earlier in June, police said that the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) in a joint operation seized 5 kg of contraband drugs from a train and apprehended two persons at Lumding railway station in Assam's Nagaon district.

T Boro, an official of GRP Lumding had said that during the joint operation, they recovered nine packets of ganja weighing about 5 kg from the Kanchanjunga train. In May, Assam police arrested seven persons from three locations in Guwahati and seized contraband from their possession.

A total of 10,000 Yaba tablets (a combination of methamphetamine, an addictive stimulant) were seized from the possession of those arrested, police had said. Yaba is a psychotropic drug containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and it is produced largely in Myanmar. Police seized Rs 38,020 cash, mobile phones, and one four-wheeler vehicle besides Yaba tablets.

In April this year, police seized contraband rugs worth around Rs 8 crore in Assam's Karbi Anglong district and arrested two persons, as per police. (ANI)

