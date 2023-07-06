Left Menu

2 injured after LPG cylinder explodes in Delhi's Gazipur

As per the information, both the victims who were injured in the cylinder blast were taken to Safdarjang Hospital for treatment.

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2023 14:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 14:37 IST
2 injured after LPG cylinder explodes in Delhi's Gazipur
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons including a woman suffered burn injuries after an LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder reportedly caught fire and exploded at a house in Delhi's Gazipur village, police said on Thursday. As per the information, both the victims who were injured in the cylinder blast were taken to Safdarjang Hospital for treatment.

On June 5 at midnight, police said they received a call that Sarita (30), and Harender (40), both residents of village Gazipur, Delhi were admitted by his mother Sharda Devi, after an LPG cylinder blast. During the inquiry, police said it learned that Sarita suffered 75 percent burns while Harender received 5 percent burn injuries on his hand.

The family has been living on rent. Harender is an auto driver and Sarita is a housewife, they said. More details are awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023