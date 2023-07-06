Left Menu

Former Japan PM Yoshihide Suga pitches for improving business environment in India for Japanese companies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 14:38 IST
Yoshihide Suga Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • India

Ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, former Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday said he will pitch for improving the business environment in India for companies from his country.

Suga was scheduled to meet Modi later in the day.

''I will convey to His Excellency (PM Modi) the request we have received from the business leaders who are accompanying us this time and are keen to improve the environment for Japanese companies to do business in India,'' Yoshihide said at an event organized by industry body FICCI.

Addressing another event organized by industry body CII, the former Prime Minister of Japan said, he will continue to encourage the Japanese private sector to invest in India.

In my meeting with Prime Minister Modi, I would like to ask him to improve the business environment in India, he added.

He observed that Japan is in full agreement with the public and private sectors on the importance of strengthening ties with India.

''Last year, the Japanese government set a goal of 5 trillion yen in public and private investment and loans to India over the next five years to deepen economic ties,'' Suga said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

