Iranian and Saudi energy ministers meet in Vienna

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 15:17 IST
Javad Owji Image Credit: Wikipedia

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and Saudi Arabia counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met on the sidelines of the OPEC conference in Vienna on Wednesday, the official IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.

The two countries had renewed diplomatic ties in March in a deal negotiated by China, opening the way to potential bilateral cooperation in different fields. "Owji and bin Salman discussed bilateral issues between Iran and Saudi Arabia, including investment in the oil and gas industry and exploring the possibility of joint investments," IRNA said.

"Issues such as hydrocarbon trade and the development of common fields were also among the topics of discussion." On Tuesday Saudi Arabia renewed its call for Iran to start negotiations with Riyadh and Kuwait on demarcation of the Gulf's maritime "Divided Area".

 

