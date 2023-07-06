Iranian and Saudi energy ministers meet in Vienna
Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and Saudi Arabia counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met on the sidelines of the OPEC conference in Vienna on Wednesday, the official IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.
The two countries had renewed diplomatic ties in March in a deal negotiated by China, opening the way to potential bilateral cooperation in different fields. "Owji and bin Salman discussed bilateral issues between Iran and Saudi Arabia, including investment in the oil and gas industry and exploring the possibility of joint investments," IRNA said.
"Issues such as hydrocarbon trade and the development of common fields were also among the topics of discussion." On Tuesday Saudi Arabia renewed its call for Iran to start negotiations with Riyadh and Kuwait on demarcation of the Gulf's maritime "Divided Area".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kante joins Benzema at Al-Ittihad as Saudi Arabia entices another star player
Kante joins Benzema at Al-Ittihad on 3-year deal as Saudi Arabia entices another star player
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Alfanar Global Development on the construction of Residential Communities for NEOM, Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's lavish recruitment drive rolls on despite Messi miss
Soccer-Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal sign Portugal midfielder Neves from Wolves