Maruti Suzuki commences exports of Fronx

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday said it has initiated exports of the newly launched model Fronx.
The first batch of 556 vehicles was shipped from Mundra, Mumbai and Pipavav Ports to destinations in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the country's largest carmaker said in a statement.
''The newly launched Fronx is an important model in our portfolio, and we are confident that it will augment our ambitious export plans,'' Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi noted.
Aligned with the Government of India’s efforts towards Make in India, the automaker is focused on leading the export of cars manufactured in India, he added.
''With support from our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan we have expanded our portfolio and are now exporting to more markets,'' Takeuchi said.
