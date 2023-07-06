Russia says it will respond harshly to any Ukrainian attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday that Moscow would respond with utmost harshness to any Ukrainian attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of planning to attack Europe's largest nuclear plant, which is located on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, near the front line of Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

