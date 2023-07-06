HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day four
Britain's Met Office has forecast a largely rain-free day, which would provide relief for organisers after a chaotic start to the Grand Slam. Rain caused more scheduling delays and climate change protesters added to the disruption on Wednesday.
Highlights of the fourth day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (times GMT): 1009 PLAY UNDERWAY
