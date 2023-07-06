Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day four

Britain's Met Office has forecast a largely rain-free day, which would provide relief for organisers after a chaotic start to the Grand Slam. Rain caused more scheduling delays and climate change protesters added to the disruption on Wednesday.

Highlights of the fourth day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (times GMT): 1009 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius. Britain's Met Office has forecast a largely rain-free day, which would provide relief for organisers after a chaotic start to the Grand Slam. Rain caused more scheduling delays and climate change protesters added to the disruption on Wednesday. Seventeen men's and women's first-round matches have yet to start or remain unfinished.

READ MORE Fresh Murray leads charge of British men, faces Tsitsipas test Order of play on Thursday

Problems mount for Wimbledon, but Djokovic and Swiatek serene Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt play twice on Wimbledon day three

Djokovic reaches round three and another milestone Russian Medvedev happy with win and warm welcome

Superb Swiatek surges into Wimbledon third round Tsitsipas needs two days to beat Thiem in five sets

Kostyuk makes light of rain breaks to stun eighth seed Sakkari Sublime Sinner downs Schwartzman, breaks Argentine hearts again

Kasatkina speeds through to Wimbledon's third round Tiafoe fends off Wu to reach Wimbledon second round, Fritz through

 

