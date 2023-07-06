Left Menu

Uttarakhand: BKTC writes to police seeking ban on making videos around temple area

In the letter, BKTC asked Kedarnath Dham Police to keep strictly monitor the area around the Temple and take action against those making YouTube shorts/videos/Instagram reels to ensure any such incident is not repeated.

06-07-2023
Following the viral video in which a girl was seen proposing to her boyfriend near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, Shri Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has written to Kedarnath Dham Police seeking a ban on making videos around the temple area. In the letter, BKTC asked Kedarnath Dham Police to keep strictly monitor the area around the Temple and take action against those making YouTube shorts/videos/Instagram reels to ensure any such incident is not repeated.

This comes after a girl proposed her boyfriend near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. During this, a friend of the girl made a video that went viral on social media. After the video went viral, a debate broke out among internet users. After knowing about this matter, the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee has taken a tough stand in this matter.

The temple committee says that making such videos or reels on the premises has a negative impact on the religious sanctity of the place. The temple committee has asked the police to take action against the people making such videos. (ANI)

