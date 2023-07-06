Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Youth cuts cake with sword in Madurai, arrested

According to police sources, Gurudarshan, a resident of Katrapalayam, Madurai, was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends near the bridge near the Periyar bus stand on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:27 IST
Tamil Nadu: Youth cuts cake with sword in Madurai, arrested
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A youth from Madurai was arrested for allegedly cutting a cake with a sword during his 19th birthday party, the police said on Thursday. Officials said that the incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media, and on the basis of which the action was taken.

According to police sources, Gurudarshan, a resident of Katrapalayam, Madurai, was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends near the bridge near the Periyar bus stand on Monday. During the celebration, he put on a flower garland and cut the birthday cake with a sword.

Meanwhile, the cake-cutting moment was captured on video by his friends, which later went viral after uploading social media pages, prompting police action. Madurai Thideer Nagar police booked the youth under Section 336 of the IPC and Section 25 (1) (A) of the Arms Act for possession of prohibited weapons, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023