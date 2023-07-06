Left Menu

President welcomes Court ruling over Zuma's private prosecution

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-07-2023 16:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:41 IST
President welcomes Court ruling over Zuma's private prosecution
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted and welcomed the judgment by the Johannesburg High Court setting aside the private prosecution instituted by former President Jacob Zuma.

The former President had instituted a private prosecution against President Ramaphosa and alleged that the President is an “accessory after the fact” in the case against prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

"President Ramaphosa has always maintained that Mr Zuma's private prosecution constituted an abuse of court processes and that it was unlawful and unconstitutional," the Presidency said in a statement.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023