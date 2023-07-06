President welcomes Court ruling over Zuma's private prosecution

President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted and welcomed the judgment by the Johannesburg High Court setting aside the private prosecution instituted by former President Jacob Zuma.

The former President had instituted a private prosecution against President Ramaphosa and alleged that the President is an “accessory after the fact” in the case against prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

"President Ramaphosa has always maintained that Mr Zuma's private prosecution constituted an abuse of court processes and that it was unlawful and unconstitutional," the Presidency said in a statement.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)