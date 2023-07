BRIEF-Bausch + Lomb Expands OTC Product Line With Acquisition Of Blink Eye Drops

Bausch + Lomb Corp:

* BAUSCH + LOMB EXPANDS OTC PRODUCT LINE WITH ACQUISITION OF BLINK® EYE DROPS

* BAUSCH + LOMB CORP - PROPOSED DEAL FOR $106.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)