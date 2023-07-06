Left Menu

UP: Man makes hoax bomb threat call at Vrindavan's Prem Mandir, held

According to police, a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and vacated the premises. However, as per the officials, no objectionable material was recovered from the spot.

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:43 IST
UP: Man makes hoax bomb threat call at Vrindavan's Prem Mandir, held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Mathura Police have arrested a man for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat call at Vrindavan's Prem Mandir, officials said on Thursday. Officials said that on July 2, a caller reported to police the presence of a bomb at Vrindavan's Prem Temple.

Upon getting this information, police teams and a team Bomb Disposal Squad reached the temple and vacated the temple premises. However, as per the officials, no objectionable material was recovered from the spot.

"We received information of a bomb being planted at Vrindavan's Prem Mandir by a caller. The bomb disposal squad reached the spot and vacated the premises. No objectionable material was found. We tried to contact the caller but the mobile was switched off," Shailesh Pandey, SSP Mathura said. "The man who made the hoax call was identified as Anil Patel from Varanasi. He was arrested and sent to jail," he added. (ANI)

