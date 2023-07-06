"No retirement in politics," RJD Chief Lalu's reacts to Ajit Pawar's jibe on Sharad Pawar's age

Former Chief Minister of Bihar and President of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday said that there is "no retirement in politics" while responding to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's jibe on his uncle Sharad Pawar's age. "Will he retire just because he says? Does an old man ever retire in politics? No retirement in politics," said Lalu Yadav while talking to ANI as he came to New Delhi for a medical check-up on Thursday.

The politics of Maharashtra is on the boil since Sunday as senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government with eight other MLAs and has claimed control over the Nationalist Congress Party. Hitting out at his estranged uncle, Ajit Pawar said it was time for Sharad Pawar to retire and hand over the reins of the NCP to him.

"BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. This allows the new generation to rise. You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings," Ajit Pawar said while addressing his faction of NCP on Wednesday. "You are 83, aren't you going to stop? Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life," the Maharashtra deputy chief minister said.

Further speaking on opposition unity he claimed that 17 Opposition parties would unite in Bengaluru and the Mahagathbandhan would wipe out the BJP. "People of 17 parties are uniting. Let them (BJP) say whatever they want. They will be wiped out. Sharad Pawar is a strong leader, but this is all the doing of his nephew (Ajit Pawar)" he said.

When asked about the PM's face from Opposition and his earlier advice to Rahul Gandhi to get married, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "Staying at the PM's residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with." When asked about how many seats the alliance will get in the 2024 elections, he said, "Mahagathbandhan will return to power with at least 300 seats." (ANI)

