Left Menu

EEPC for FTAs with Latin American, African nations to boost engineering exports

To address these issues, the strategy paper recommended implementing an aggressive SME Assistance Programme to support research and innovation.EEPC also underscored the need for establishing a domestic shipping line, which would not only reduce trade costs, but decrease dependence on foreign shipping lines.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 18:21 IST
EEPC for FTAs with Latin American, African nations to boost engineering exports
Representative Image Image Credit: eepindia.org
  • Country:
  • India

The Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India has released a strategy paper, urging the country to pursue new free trade agreements with Latin American and African nations to boost engineering shipments.

The paper stressed on the importance of expanding market access and reducing risks associated with economic uncertainties, EEPC said in a statement.

At present, around 40 countries account for over 87 per cent of India's engineering exports.

''It is quite crucial for India to explore new markets, especially in Latin American and African countries. Many of our competitors have already established FTAs with these countries and as a result, are having a competitive edge over us. “FTAs with these countries can level the playing field, ensure fair market access and expand our exports,'' EEPC India Chairman Arun Kumar Garodia said.

The strategy paper also highlighted the impact of global economic trends on India's engineering shipments.

With the world economy expected to slow down this financial year, India must strengthen its presence in Europe by implementing an FTA with the European Union to help expand the current market base, and mitigate the potential downturn in engineering exports, EEPC said.

The engineering sector is a significant contributor to India's economy, accounting for 25 per cent of the country's total exports, and is also the largest foreign exchange earner, officials said.

MSMEs play a crucial role in the sector, making for 35-40 per cent of total engineering exports and providing essential employment opportunities, they said.

However, most MSMEs face financial constraints and struggle to secure investments. To address these issues, the strategy paper recommended implementing an aggressive ‘SME Assistance Programme’ to support research and innovation.

EEPC also underscored the need for establishing a domestic shipping line, which would not only reduce trade costs, but decrease dependence on foreign shipping lines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023