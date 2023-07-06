Iraq aims to boost oil output capacity, production 4.43 mln bpd currently, minister says

Iraq's current oil production capacity stands at 5.4 million barrels per day (bpd) and it aims to boost this figure, Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani told UAE state news agency WAM on Thursday. "Iraq aspires through promising plans to raise production capacity to 6 million barrels per day, through licensing contracts concluded with companies in the coming phase," Abdel-Ghani said on the sidelines of an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) seminar in Vienna.

Iraq's current output stands at 4.43 million bpd, Abdel-Ghani said.

