India-Africa international millets conference to be held in Kenya on Aug 30-31

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 18:35 IST
The government on Thursday said a two-day India-Africa international millet conference will be organised in Kenya on August 30 with an aim to raise public awareness about millets as the world's emerging smart food. The conference will be co-hosted by the Kenya government with the support of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), an official statement said. A logo and website of the India-Africa International Millet Conference were launched at a curtain raiser event organised at Nairobi on Thursday, it said.

The global event would also help highlight the South-South exchange and collaboration opportunities within the realm of millets, it added. Besides health benefits, millets are also drought-resistant, pest-resilient, climate-friendly crops that can boost income opportunities and livelihoods of smallholder farmers, especially in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.

Government leaders, researchers, farmers, entrepreneurs and industry associations etc, from around the globe will participate in the event.

