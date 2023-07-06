French court declines to consider bid to halt TotalEnergies new oil and gas plans

A French court on Thursday declined to consider a case brought by a coalition of environmental groups and local authorities who were seeking an immediate halt to new oil and gas projects by TotalEnergies .

The coalition launched legal action against the energy major in 2020 seeking to compel it to amend its development plans to curb carbon emissions in line with the targets set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement on combating climate change.

