MP youth dies in road accident in UP's Agra, kin get someone else's body, seek police help

Guna Superintendent of Police (SP), Rakesh Kumar told ANI, "The family member told the police that their son Vishnu had died in a road accident in Agra. When they had received the information, they went there to collect the body, where there were already three-four bodies. The kin brought a body which was kept after the Post Mortem without identifying it. But when they came home and saw the body it was of some other person instead of their child."

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 18:59 IST
Guna SP Rakesh Kumar Sagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 24-year-old youth of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district had died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district and the family members received someone else's body, following which the kin sought police help to replace the body. The youth was identified as Vishnu Ahirwar (24), a resident of Bajranggarh in Guna district. He used to work as a loading vehicle driver. On Tuesday (July 4) at around 6 am, Vishnu's loading vehicle collided with a tree on the National Highway in Agra, UP in which he died.

After that UP police informed the family members about the incident and the family members reached Agra to collect the body. They did not check the body and returned to Guna with a packed body on Thursday morning. When they found it some other body then they informed the police and sought help to get it changed. Guna Superintendent of Police (SP), Rakesh Kumar Sagar told ANI, "The family member told the police that their son Vishnu had died in a road accident in Agra. When they had received the information, they went there to collect the body, where there were already three-four bodies. The kin brought a body which was kept after the Post Mortem without identifying it. But when they came home and saw the body it was of some other person instead of their child."

"Since it was a very emotional issue and when we got this information, we contacted senior officials of Agra and after that make sure that Vishnu's body is safe in the hospital. After that the body which was brought here was sent back to Agra. The kin will hand over this body and will get the body of their child," he added. (ANI)

