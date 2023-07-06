Left Menu

Nigeria's Tinubu suspends 10% plastic tax to cut costs

Tinubu, who took office in May, has embarked on Nigeria's boldest reform agenda in decades, including the removal of a popular petrol subsidy and restrictions on foreign exchange trading, as he seeks to boost sluggish growth. There would be no further tax rises without wider consultations, Alake said, adding that Tinubu would pursue business-friendly policies.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 19:10 IST
Nigeria's Tinubu suspends 10% plastic tax to cut costs

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has ordered the suspension of a newly introduced 10% tax on single-use plastics and excise duty on some locally manufactured products to reduce business costs in Africa's biggest economy, his spokesman said on Thursday. Nigeria is one of the biggest plastic polluters on the continent, contributing some 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, some of which ends up in the sea, official data shows.

Dele Alake said Tinubu signed executive orders suspending a green tax on single-use plastics, including plastic containers and bottles, that was introduced in March. The orders also suspended implementation of a 5% telecoms tax first mooted by the previous government and stopped an increase in car import duty and excise duty on selected goods manufactured locally.

"As a listening leader, the president issued these orders to ameliorate the negative impacts of the tax adjustments on businesses and chokehold on households across affected sectors," Alake told reporters. Tinubu, who took office in May, has embarked on Nigeria's boldest reform agenda in decades, including the removal of a popular petrol subsidy and restrictions on foreign exchange trading, as he seeks to boost sluggish growth.

There would be no further tax rises without wider consultations, Alake said, adding that Tinubu would pursue business-friendly policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023