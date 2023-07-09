Tripura: Assam Rifles recovers Marijuana worth Rs 2 cr in Dhalai, one held

Assam Rifles on Saturday recovered 498 kg of Marijuana worth Rs 2 crores from a person in the Dhalai district of Tripura. Assam Rifles said the accused was apprehended in the Ambassa area of Dhalai following the seizure of Marijuana.

"Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) yesterday apprehended one person from Ambassa, Dhalai district of Tripura and seized 498 kg of Marijuana worth Rs 2 crore from the accused," an official statement informed. Earlier, on June 30, Tripura Police arrested two persons with over 3 kg of heroin valued at Rs 13.8 crore in the international market from the Ambassa area in Dhalai district.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the police over the seizure, saying that it highlights their commitment to end the drug menace in the state. "Tripura Police and other security agencies have been continuously working towards the goal of making Tripura drugs-free. In a remarkable achievement, Dhalai district police during an anti-narcotics drive seized contraband items worth about Rs 14 crore from a vehicle and arrested two persons in this connection. This is the single biggest seizure of drugs in the state. Such efforts highlight the Police's commitment to end the drug menace," CM Manik Saha said. (ANI)

