Left Menu

MP: Guards held for beating up tribal siblings in Indore

Two tribal siblings, including a minor, were allegedly abducted and beaten up in Indore, police said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2023 12:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 12:09 IST
MP: Guards held for beating up tribal siblings in Indore
DCP Aaditya Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two tribal siblings, including a minor, were allegedly abducted and beaten up in Indore, police said on Saturday. Police said the incident took place on Friday late at night when the minor and his brother got into an altercation with guards on a street.

The main accused was identified as Sumit Choudhary while the co-accused were identified as Jitendra Baghel and Prem Shankar, police said. "On July 7, a minor and his brother were passing through the Treasure Fantasy area when their skidded off the road. They then got into an altercation with some guards, who were stationed close by. Matters soon got out of hand as the guards kidnapped the boys and took them to their shed where they were beaten up mercilessly," Indore DCP Aaditya Mishra said.

Further, the police informed that the prime accused in the affray, Sumit Choudhary, was taken into custody while his two associates in the crime were also rounded up. "An FIR was registered against them under sections of kidnapping, forceful confinement, physical and verbal assault, Juvenile Justice Act and SC-ST Act," DCP Mishra said.

Further investigation is underway in the matterm the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023