Left Menu

Flood situation in Assam's Dhemaji continues to be grim, about 18,000 people affected

The flood situation in the Dhemaji district of Assam has become grim as nearly 18,000 people have been affected by the current wave of flood. 48 villages under four revenue circles of the district have been inundated by flood waters and submerged 530.07 hectares of cropland.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 13:01 IST
Flood situation in Assam's Dhemaji continues to be grim, about 18,000 people affected
Flood situation in Assam's Dhemaji district continues to be grim(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The flood situation in the Dhemaji district of Assam has become grim as nearly 18,000 people have been affected by the current wave of flood. 48 villages under four revenue circles of the district have been inundated by flood waters and submerged 530.07 hectares of cropland. Following torrential rain in the past couple of days, the water levels of several rivers and tributaries of the Brahmaputra River are rising, inundating new areas of the district.

As the flood waters have also entered the campus of Silapathar Model Hospital, patients, and hospital staff are bracing for a lot of difficulties. The flood water of the Dikari River has submerged several villages including Jamuguri, Siyari, Uluwani, and Tatiguri and affected many villagers.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 8,000 people have been affected in the Gogamukh Revenue Circle area while 7,400 people affected in the Sissoborgaon revenue circle area. On Saturday, Assam Water Resources Department minister Pijush Hazarika visited the Dhemaji district and inspected the Jiadhal River and Gai River embankments.

The ASDMA flood report stated that the water level of the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, Disang River at Nanglamuraghat and Dikhou River at Sivasagar. Nearly 30,000 people in six districts and one state sub-division have been affected by the current wave of flood and the flood waters submerged 1263.07 hectares of cropland. (ANI)

The flood waters have submerged 1,479.27 hectares of cropland in the flood-hit districts. 24,261 domestic animals and poultry have also been affected by the deluge. The flood situation in Assam has once again become grim after it improved gradually a week ago.

Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Charaideo, Jorhat, Karimganj, Kamrup and Biswanath Sub-Division have been affected by the current wave of flood. Following incessant rain in parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh the water levels of several rivers are rising up and the Disang river is flowing above the danger level mark at Naglamuraghat and Dikhou River in Sivasagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023