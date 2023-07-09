Flood situation in Assam's Dhemaji continues to be grim, about 18,000 people affected

The flood situation in the Dhemaji district of Assam has become grim as nearly 18,000 people have been affected by the current wave of flood. 48 villages under four revenue circles of the district have been inundated by flood waters and submerged 530.07 hectares of cropland. Following torrential rain in the past couple of days, the water levels of several rivers and tributaries of the Brahmaputra River are rising, inundating new areas of the district.

As the flood waters have also entered the campus of Silapathar Model Hospital, patients, and hospital staff are bracing for a lot of difficulties. The flood water of the Dikari River has submerged several villages including Jamuguri, Siyari, Uluwani, and Tatiguri and affected many villagers.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 8,000 people have been affected in the Gogamukh Revenue Circle area while 7,400 people affected in the Sissoborgaon revenue circle area. On Saturday, Assam Water Resources Department minister Pijush Hazarika visited the Dhemaji district and inspected the Jiadhal River and Gai River embankments.

The ASDMA flood report stated that the water level of the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, Disang River at Nanglamuraghat and Dikhou River at Sivasagar. Nearly 30,000 people in six districts and one state sub-division have been affected by the current wave of flood and the flood waters submerged 1263.07 hectares of cropland. (ANI)

The flood waters have submerged 1,479.27 hectares of cropland in the flood-hit districts. 24,261 domestic animals and poultry have also been affected by the deluge. The flood situation in Assam has once again become grim after it improved gradually a week ago.

Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Charaideo, Jorhat, Karimganj, Kamrup and Biswanath Sub-Division have been affected by the current wave of flood. Following incessant rain in parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh the water levels of several rivers are rising up and the Disang river is flowing above the danger level mark at Naglamuraghat and Dikhou River in Sivasagar. (ANI)

