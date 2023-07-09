Zelenskiy and Poland's Duda attend church in western Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda attended a church together on Sunday in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk on Sunday, according to Ukraine's Suspilne public broadcaster.
