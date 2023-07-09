Left Menu

KABIL looking for 6 offshore critical mineral mines for acquisition

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 13:40 IST
KABIL looking for 6 offshore critical mineral mines for acquisition
  • Country:
  • India

Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL) is looking for six offshore mines of critical minerals for acquisition to meet the growing need in the country, according to an official.

An initiative of the Ministry of Mines, KABIL is mandated to identify and acquire overseas mineral assets of critical and strategic nature.

''KABIL is looking for some mines of critical minerals in other countries. Three (mines) in Argentina, two in Australia and one in Chile,'' the official at the ministry said.

The acquisition will help the country meet its growing need for critical minerals that are high in cost.

The ministry has prepared a list of critical minerals for India to ensure reduced import dependencies, enhance supply chain resilience and support the country's net zero objectives.

The objective of the recently released list is to identify and prioritise minerals that are essential for various industrial sectors such as high-tech electronics, telecommunications, defence, agriculture, energy and pharmaceutical.

The list includes minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, vanadium and niobium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023