BSF, Punjab Police recover another Pak drone near International Border in Amritsar

A joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, on Sunday morning recovered another Pakistani drone near India-Pakistan International Border in Amritsar district. The drone was recovered from the outskirts of Kakkar village in Amritsar following a search operation launched by the BSF and Punjab Police on specific information.

During the search, the BSF said, its troops along with police personnel recovered a drone from the farming field adjacent to Kakkar village. "The recovered drone is an assembled Quadcopter," said the BSF, adding "yet another Pakistani drone was recovered by the joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police."

Earlier on Saturday, the BSF recovered a drone near India-Pakistan Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The drone was intercepted at around 9.05 pm on Friday near Pallopati village in Tarn Taran district and the BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone as per the laid down drill.

The drone was also a Quadcopter of the model - DJI Matrice 350 RTK series. (ANI)

