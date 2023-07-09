Left Menu

Himachal: 'Unexpected' snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti village

The entire village was covered with a thick layer of snow after it experienced the surprise snowfall on Sunday morning.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 13:54 IST
Himachal: 'Unexpected' snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti village
Losar village receives 'unexpected' snowfall (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Losar village in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh received an 'unexpected' spell of snowfall on Sunday as various parts of north India remain affected due to heavy rainfall. The entire village was covered with a thick layer of snow after it experienced the surprise snowfall on Sunday morning.

"Losar village received an unexpected sudden snowfall on Sunday morning as various parts of north India are affected due to heavy rainfall," officials said. Earlier in the day, a flash flood and a landslide occurred in Gramphu village and Chota Dharra in Lahaul and Spiti district in the wee hours of Sunday, an official statement said.

No casualties were reported in the incident. Earlier on Saturday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for seven districts of the state and an orange alert for three districts for the next 48 hours as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall.

IMD also issued alerts for flash floods, landslides in the state. "A red alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts. Most places in the state will receive rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts," IMD HP deputy director Bui Lal told ANI.

He stated further that a yellow alert was issued for Lahaul and Spiti districts and a forecast update was shared with the state government in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

