Hyderabad police seize 4.1 kg of marijuana, 7 arrested

Hyderabad police have busted an interstate gang and arrested seven people after multiple raids in Narayanaguda and Lallaguda, along with recovery of 4.1 kg of marijuana from their possession, officials said on Sunday. The raids were conducted in Melkote Park, Vittalwadi in Narayanguda, and Near Noori Panshop, Lallaguda areas, and the arrested accused have been identified as Shaik Asif alias Ramzan, Arif Khan, Mohd.Abdul Rahman, Mujahid Ali Khan, Toufeeq Diwan, A Susheel Kumar and Hiwarle Sai Karthik.

"On credible information, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team, Hyderabad City along with Police Narayanaguda and Lallaguda conducted a raid at Melkote Park, Vittalwadi, Narayanaguda and Near Noori Panshop, Lallaguda and nabbed interstate ganja supply or selling gang along with ganja consumers and seized 4.1 Kgs ganja (marijuana)," P Radha Kishan Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Commissioner's Task Force, (OSD) said. According to police, the main accused SK Dhanna is a native of Odisha and a supplier of ganja. "He took a rented house near Melkote Park, Vittalwadi, Narayanaguda, and resided in the same for some days. Presently, he has been residing in Odisha and using the rented house for temporarily staying with his associates while transporting ganja. The main accused is supplying raw ganja through his associates Shaik Asif alias Ramzan and Arif Khan to Hyderabad," the police official further said, adding that they were distributing the same to their local agents in Hyderabad city. (ANI)

