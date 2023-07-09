Left Menu

UP Govt to install defibrillators in offices, malls for patients with cardiac problems

The state government's new initiative, to be launched on August 1, is in line with its ongoing efforts to improve the health infrastructure and facilities in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2023 15:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 15:41 IST
UP Govt to install defibrillators in offices, malls for patients with cardiac problems
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is going to install Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) or shock machines at all government buildings, malls, etc., including the Uttar Pradesh Secretariat in order to provide necessary first aid to the patient in case of cardiac arrest at all these places. The state government's new initiative, to be launched on August 1, is in line with its ongoing efforts to improve the health infrastructure and facilities in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Secretary has given the final approval for this and the installation of Automated External Defibrillators will start in Lok Bhavan, Indra Bhavan, Shakti Bhavan and Annexe on the said date. The Automated External Defibrillator (AED), or shock machine, is placed near the patient's heart to give an immediate shock to it, which causes the heart to start functioning at its pace, and provides time for the patient to be sent to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The machine delivers primary medical aid to the patient through electric shocks administered at two places near the patient's heart. This medical intervention is more effective than CPR, which is performed manually on the chest during a cardiac arrest. Notably, all doctors from the medical facilities within the Secretariat (allopathic, homoeopathic and ayurvedic) and administrators of all buildings have been trained for the operation and use of the machine. The facility will benefit officers/employees at the secretariat.

Sudden cardiac arrest refers to the sudden cessation of heartbeats. In India, approximately 7 lakh deaths occur annually due to cardiac arrest. In emergency situations, people are unable to provide immediate assistance to the patient, and by the time medical help reaches the patient, precious time is lost. Thereby, immediate assistance is crucial in such cases because the chances of survival for a victim decrease significantly if the help is not provided within the first 3-5 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023