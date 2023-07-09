France's Le Maire: EU needs to get self-sufficient on germanium and gallium
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-07-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 16:32 IST
- Country:
- France
France's Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Sunday said he will ask the European Union Commission to add germanium and gallium, two raw materials seen as critical for the green energy transition, to the catalogue of commodities for which the bloc should be self-sufficient.
"Do we prefer importing these products from China where they are produced in bad ecological circumstances, or at home with better ecological standards?," Le Maire told broadcaster LCI, adding that he favoured the second option.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Le Maire
- France
- Bruno Le Maire
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blinken called South Korea to discuss his China visit -ministry
Blinken called S.Korea to discuss China visit; N.Korea warns of stronger response
Blinken called S.Korea to discuss China visit; N.Korea warns of stronger response
China Dragon Boat Festival trips down 22.8% from pre-COVID levels -CCTV
China's influence reaches Caribbean, unsettling US: Report