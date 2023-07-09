Left Menu

Train operations in Shimla-Kalka route suspended amid heavy rainfall, landslides: Officials

Due to continuous heavy rainfall and inclement weather conditions in several districts of Himachal Pradesh, train services on the Shimla-Kalka route have been suspended, an official said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 17:53 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Due to continuous heavy rainfall and inclement weather conditions in several districts of Himachal Pradesh, train services on the Shimla-Kalka route have been suspended, an official said on Sunday. Station Superintendent, of Shimla Railway Station, Joginder Singh told ANI that landslides caused by heavy downpours have damaged railway tracks at multiple locations between Shimla and Kalka, leading to the suspension of train operations.

"Yesterday, two trains, including a passenger train, were canceled for today. In the morning we learned that the weather forecast is very bad, like the past few days, and yesterday too it rained overnight, causing landslides at many places between Kalka-Shimla routes, and uprooting trees. So we decided to suspend all train services on the Shimla-Kalka route," the official said. The hilly state is also experiencing landslides and flash floods in various districts due to the rising water levels in the Beas River, resulting in the loss of several lives. Furthermore, the overflowing Beas River entered Pandoh village in Mandi district, causing damage to houses and sweeping away cars.

According to Meteorological Centre, Shimla, moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder at most places and very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to continue in the districts of Shimla, Solan, Kinnaur, Sirmaur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts. Singh mentioned that restoration work is currently underway on the Shimla-Kalka route. The situation will be monitored throughout the evening, and necessary decisions regarding train services for Monday will be made accordingly

"Our engineering works and the department is working. Till evening we will monitor the situation and take necessary decisions for the trains' services on the route for Monday," he said. Ankush Kumar, a tourist, said that he was left with no other option but to travel by bus as his train got suspended.

Lovepreet, another tourist from Haryana said, "Yesterday also it rained heavily. Today our train has been cancelled. Now we will continue our journey via bus." According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and adjoining districts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh on Sunday. (ANI)

