West Bengal Governor to visit Delhi, likely to meet Amit Shah

After violence during panchayat polls in the state, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will visit Delhi and is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 18:09 IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After violence during panchayat polls in the state, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will visit Delhi and is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Multiple incidents of violence earlier on Saturday cast a long shadow on the conduct of the panchayat polls across the state.

Meanwhile, West Bengal State Election Commission on Sunday said the Police have confirmed 10 deaths in poll-related violence across the state. The West Bengal State Election Commission stated that the police confirmed 10 deaths in the poll-related violence on Saturday that broke out in several parts of West Bengal on the day of the Panchayat Polls.

The three-tier panchayat elections in 20 districts were marked by widespread violence, looting of ballots papers and rigging. There were reports of booth capturing, damaging of ballot boxes and assault on presiding officers in several districts such as Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur and Nadia.

Polling occurred on Saturday at 7 am amid tight security in the state in 73,887 seats in rural areas of West Bengal with 5.67 crore people deciding the fate of around 2.06 lakh candidates. The counting of votes will take place on July 11. (ANI)

