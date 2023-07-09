Left Menu

Jammu-Srinagar Highway to remain closed on Monday

In view of the above, traffic shall remain suspended on NH-44 till July 10, 2023, as stated in the Jammu and Kashmir police release.

Water level rise on Sunday in River Jhelum following intermittent rains in Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Incessant rains, over the last few days, in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, have caused unprecedented damage to National Highway - 44, especially to the stretch falling in Ramban district, forcing its closure for traffic. In view of the above, traffic shall remain suspended on NH-44 till July 10, 2023, as stated in the Jammu and Kashmir police release.

Accordingly, the general public is advised to avoid journey on NH-44, till the time confirmation is issued by the administration. HMVs are, however, advised to take Mughal Road for journey from Jammu to Srinagar and vice-versa.

UT administration is making its best possible efforts to ensure the restoration of traffic at the earliest, the release stated. Meanwhile, heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir led to a rise in the water level of River Jhelum, triggering panic among locals living on the banks and other adjoining areas.

Srinagar Meteorological Centre had on Saturday predicted flash floods, landslides and mudslides for the next two days. The Weather Department has also advised the local people to avoid vulnerable structures and areas prone to waterlogging.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and took updates about Amarnath Yatra which was suspended due to heavy rains. Shah spoke to Sinha in a telephonic conversation earlier in the day as the annual Amarnath Yatra remained suspended temporarily on both routes -- Baltal (Ganderbal district) and Nunwan (Pahalgam district) -- due to inclement weather conditions that triggered multiple landslides along the 270km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district two days ago. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

