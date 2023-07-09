Rainwater inundates Delhi's diplomatic area in Chankyapuri, authorities advise to evacuate

The luxurious diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, posh colonies including Bharti Nagar and other areas housing VIPs were inundated as the national capital on Sunday witnessed an unprecedented amount of rainfall, shattering a 41-year record. Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in various areas of the national capital,the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has advised senior bureaucrats residing on the ground floors to relocate to safer places as a precautionary measure.

In a span of 24 hours, ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, Delhi recorded 153 mm of rainfall, marking the highest single-day rainfall in July since 1982, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). There were reports of house collapses and waterlogging in several residential colonies. Waterlogging issues were also observed in diplomatic enclaves such as Chanakyapuri, Kaka Nagar, Bharti Nagar, and other prominent roads and colonies under the jurisdiction of the NDMC.

A senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer living in the Bharti Nagar area had to vacate her house with her children as rainwater entered the premises due to the continuous downpour. The NDMC has advised residents on the ground floors to find alternative accommodations until the water subsides. "People living on ground floors have been advised by NDMC to shift to some other place till the time water subsides. We have disconnected the power supply fearing electrocution. I have shifted to my colleague's house who lives on the first floor in another location in Delhi," said the official, who wished not to be named.

The power supply has been disconnected in affected areas to prevent the risk of electrocution. Another senior official expressed dissatisfaction, stating that they had raised the issue with the NDMC on Saturday, but the staff made various excuses. Now, water has entered their homes. In response, the NDMC has deployed machinery to flush out the water from affected houses.

"I along with my wife and children have shifted to a hotel till the situation becomes normal. After repeated complaints, NDMC has deployed a machine in the society to flush out water that has entered the houses," said another official. The NDMC attributed the worsening situation of overflowing major drains due to continuous rainfall, resulting in the flooding of VIP colonies in the capital.

Meanwhile, NDMC officials are working tirelessly to prevent further waterlogging in their area. Several complaints of waterlogging and fallen trees have been received, and the concerned teams are promptly attending to them. The NDMC has established control rooms and deployed portable water pumps in strategic locations to address the monsoon challenges and prevent waterlogging during heavy rains.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took note of the incessant rainfall in Delhi and spoke with the Lieutenant Governor to stay updated on the situation. The downpour has significantly affected traffic movement in various parts of the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period, the highest for a single day in July since 1982.

As per the India Meteorological Department, the Safdarjung area in New Delhi witnessed the third-highest 24-hour rainfall for the month of July on the 8th and 9th of July, 2023, since 1958. The Safdarjung weather station, which is the city's weather base recorded 153 mm of rain till 8.30 am, the IMD said in a tweet along with the details of the five highest rainfall records of 24-hour rainfall in the month of July for New Delhi (Safdarjung) during 1958-2023.In 1958, Safdarjung Observatory had recorded 266.2 mm of rain during the July 20-21 period while in 1982, it logged 169.9 during the July 25-26 period, IMD said.

In view of incessant rains in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and took updates. Shah spoke to Delhi LG as moderate to heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas. The downpour slowed down the traffic movement after waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Pictures and videos of commuters wading through knee-deep water flooded social media platforms, raising concerns about the efficiency of the city's drainage infrastructure. Considering the situation, Delhi Traffic Police kept updating Delhi'ites about traffic affected in parts of the city through its Twitter account by uploading pictures of the waterlogged areas.

In a recent alert through one such tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police mentioned, "Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Kalindi Kunj towards Okhla and vice-versa due to waterlogging and breakdown of vehicles at Okhla underpass. Commuters are advised to avoid these stretches". "Traffic is affected on Bhairon Marg in the carriageway from Ring road towards Mathura road and vice-versa due to waterlogging under Railway bridge Bhairon Marg. Traffic is diverted towards Pragati Maidan tunnel," another tweet of the Delhi Traffic Police mentioned.(ANI)

