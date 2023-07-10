Securitisation volumes surge 60 pc to all-time Q1 high of Rs 55,000 cr: Crisil

Robust loan collections and high credit growth at non-bank lenders led to a 60 per cent jump in securitisation volumes to Rs 55,000 crore in the April-June quarter of FY2023-24, a report said on Monday.

This is the highest ever in the first quarter of a fiscal year, rating agency Crisil said, attributing the growth to high demand from banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) resorting to securitisation as a funding route.

Securitisation refers to an activity where a financier or lender transfers future receivables on a loan or a bunch of loans to other financiers, which helps with immediate liquidity requirements.

During the first quarter, the number of transactions went up to over 250 from 160 in the year-ago period, it said, adding that private and public sector banks continued to be the dominant investors, followed by foreign banks.

There were 80 originators and 50 investors active during the quarter, the agency said.

“Securitisation is allowing banks to do two things: keep driving their credit growth without impacting their direct exposure limits to NBFC balance sheets, and diversify exposure to granular retail loans, which are showing robust collection performance,” Crisil Senior Director and Chief Ratings Officer, Krishnan Sitaraman, said. He also exuded confidence that the annual securitisation volumes in FY24 will exceed the previous peak of Rs 1.9 lakh crore in FY19. There was a 9 percentage point increase in the share of vehicle loan securitisation, including commercial vehicles and two-wheelers, in the first quarter volumes to 37 per cent, primarily driven by top originators in the commercial vehicle segment that have relied on securitisation as an alternative funding tool to support their strong credit growth. This rise, along with continued momentum in other asset classes, has led to a relative decline in the share of retail mortgage-backed securitisation by 13 percentage points to 34 per cent, it said, adding that microfinance securitisation and gold loans cornered 10 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively, during the quarter. The share of direct assignment transactions fell to 50 per cent, which was at 55-65 per cent in the past three fiscal years. This was on account of the drop in the share of mortgage-backed securitisation, which are largely undertaken via the direct assignment route, according to Crisil. So far, direct assignments have largely been dominated by mortgages and gold loans, given the relatively higher safety in these asset classes, while pass-through certificates (PTCs) found greater acceptance in the vehicle, microfinance, and unsecured loan segments, it said.

Foreign banks focused on investing in PTCs, while public sector banks preferred direct assignment pools and private sector banks invested in a mix of direct assignments (mostly mortgage and gold loan pools) and PTCs, the agency said.

The merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank is also expected to have an impact on the securitisation market, the agency said, expecting the share of mortgages and direct assignment in securitisation volume to reduce further. Hence, the share of PTCs will further improve.

“PTCs have facilitated a cautious entry for investors into new originators and asset classes, given the presence of credit enhancement, which increases investor protection,” its director Ajit Velonie said.

