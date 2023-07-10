Suraksha QR gets 27,000 subscribers within 4 months; eyes to reach 5 lakh-user mark by FY24

Healthtech platform Suraksha QR on Monday said it has acquired 27,000 customers within four months and aims to onboard 5 lakh users, expanding operations to more than 10 states by the end of this fiscal.

The Hyderabad-based startup helps its subscribers get quick access to ambulances and other health service providers in case of a medical emergency with the help of a unique QR code.

The company which currently operates in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, will be entering Tamil Nadu, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and other states in the months to come.

''Suraksha QR platform has already crossed a milestone of acquiring over 27,000 subscribers pan-India, in a short time span of around 4 months, since its roll-out in March 2023,'' the company said in a release.

In case of an accident or any medical emergency, the victim (on his own) or a bystander can scan this unique QR code with a smartphone and quickly get access to the nearest ambulance providers. The victim/bystander also has the option to notify the emergency contacts, and the subscriber's medical record can be sent to the healthcare provider for assistance in terms of early medical intervention, the company explained.

''We are delighted to witness the growing acceptance and popularity of Suraksha QR amongst thousands of people across various Indian cities, towns, and villages. This has been made possible with the relentless efforts of our on-ground team, which is spreading grassroots-level health awareness and information, and taking Suraksha QR's distribution network to soaring heights! ''Going forward, as we continue to expand and grow, we will be onboarding more than one thousand Suraksha Sevaks countrywide in order to scale our reach across various states, which in turn shall help us in serving the healthcare needs for over half-a-million Indians by the end of the ongoing Fiscal,'' said Vidhyasagar Reddy, Co-Founder & CEO, Suraksha QR.

Suraksha QR additionally provides comprehensive healthcare solutions, including accident insurance cover up to Rs 1 lakh, ambulance ride cover of Rs 5,000 for each hospitalisation, unlimited yearly telehealth consultations with 6,400-plus experienced doctors through voice and video consultations and home delivery of medicines in more than 7,300 locations across India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)