Pralhad Joshi addresses inaugural session of G20 Culture Working Group meeting

The inaugural session of the third G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) meeting was organised today in Hampi, Karnataka. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs & Coal and Mines, Shri Pralhad Joshi addressed the session.

Addressing the participants, he said “We have progressed from identifying and deliberating the four priorities to seeking consensus on the action-oriented recommendations that would be a significant step in placing culture at the heart of policymaking.” The 4 priority areas are: Protection and Restitution of Cultural Property; Harnessing Living Heritage for a Sustainable Future; Promotion of Cultural and Creative Industries and Creative Economy; and Leveraging Digital Technologies for the Protection and Promotion of Culture.

He further added “We are not just attendees at a meeting, we are active participants in a global cultural shift.”

Shri Pralhad Joshi added “We strive to build consensus on the ministerial declaration containing the four priority areas which are cornerstones in our vision of an inclusive and sustainable future.”

Speaking about the four priorities he also said that the priorities showcase a world that is culturally diverse yet unified, a world where cultural heritage is both a pillar of the past and a pathway to the future.

Highlighting the invaluable contributions of the G20 member countries he said “Your insights, comments, and feedback on the preliminary draft of the Ministers Declaration have been instrumental in shaping our shared vision.” He also added that in a world teeming with diversity, our shared cultural heritage is the thread that binds us all.

He also remarked that Culture builds bridges, fostering understanding and empathy, enabling us to see past our differences and appreciate our shared human journey.

Shri Prahlad Joshi urged the participants to remember the power of unity, the beauty in diversity, and the huge potential that culture holds for human development and said “We are united by the same dreams, driven by the same passions, and inspired by the same hopes”

He also said “Let our work today pave the way for a future where culture is not just a part of our identity, but a driving force for sustainable development, social inclusion, and global harmony.”

CWG aims to enter the Guinness Book of World Records by creating the largest display of Lambani embroidery patches .This attempt involves over 450 women artisans from the Lambani community, closely associated with Sandur Kushala Kala Kendra displaying around 1300 lambani embroidery patch works made by them at the G20 event.

Delegates are being taken on excursion to heritage sites like the Vijaya Vittala Temple, the Royal Enclosure, and the Yeduru Basavanna complex of the Hampi Group of Monuments, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Delegates are also being taken on a coracle ride on the Tungabhadra River. Delegates will also participate in a Yoga session at the Shri Pattabhirama Swami Temple.