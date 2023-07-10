China to implement targeted actions to reveal the concealment of mine accidents
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-07-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 16:38 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Ministry of Emergency Management said it would implement targeted actions to reveal the concealment of mine accidents, state media said on Monday.
It will also crack down on illegal mining activities, according to state media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Ministry of Emergency Management
Advertisement