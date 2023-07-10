Cyient DLM shares make remarkable market debut; jump over 59 pc

Shares of electronic manufacturing services firm Cyient DLM Ltd made a remarkable market debut on Monday and ended the day with a huge premium of over 59 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 265.

The stock made its debut at Rs 401, registering a jump of 51.32 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 60.92 per cent to Rs 426.45. Shares of the company settled at Rs 420.75 per piece, higher by 58.77 per cent.

On the NSE, shares of the company began the trade at Rs 403, climbing 52 per cent. It later ended at Rs 421.75 apiece, a gain of 59.15 per cent.

In volume terms, 14.20 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 2.10 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 3,336.81 crore.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Cyient DLM got subscribed 67.30 times on the last day of subscription on June 30.

The IPO had a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 592 crore. There was no Offer-For-Sale (OFS) component.

The company's IPO had a price band of Rs 250-265 a share.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is a leading integrated EMS and solutions provider with a focus on the entire life cycle of a product, including design, build, and maintenance.

