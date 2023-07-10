Joburg Water customers reminded of planned water shutdown

Rand Water has reminded Johannesburg Water customers of the 58-hour planned water shutdown to be undertaken from Tuesday night to Friday morning.

The utility said the maintenance project forms part of Rand Water’s maintenance strategy that focuses on proactive refurbishment and upgrading of its infrastructure to ensure future sustainability.

“Rand Water will implement a planned maintenance to tie-in two valves between the A19 and B14 Pipelines. The planned maintenance will be undertaken to replace multiple valves at the Vereeniging Water Treatment Plant, Eikenhof Booster Pumping Station and Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant,” Rand Water said in a statement.

During the shutdown, all direct feeds from Rand Water will be affected, impacting the Roodepoort, Central and Soweto areas.

The following Johannesburg Water infrastructure, including reservoirs, towers and direct feeds will be impacted:

Roodepoort/Randburg areas• Boschkop reservoir• Randpark Ridge reservoir• Cosmo City reservoir• Constantia tower and pump station• Helderkruin Tower• Helderkruin reservoir• Corriemoor reservoir• Fairland reservoir• Waterval tower• Quellerina tower• Florida North tower and pump station• Horison/ Finch tower• Honeydew reservoir• Honeydew tower• Olivedale reservoir• Blairgowrie reservoir• Linden 1 reservoir• Linden 1 tower• Linden 2 reservoir• Kensington B reservoir• Kensington B tower

Central• Aeroton reservoir• Aeroton tower• Berea reservoir• Parktown 1 and 2 reservoir• Brixton reservoir• Brixton tower• Crosby reservoir• Hurstihill 1 and 2 reservoirs• Northcliff reservoir• Northcliff tower• Crown Gardens reservoir• Crown Gardens towers• Foresthill tower• Hector Norris pump station• Yeoville 1, 2 and 3 reservoirs.

Ennerdale• Orange Farm reservoir• Ennerdale 1, 2 and 3 reservoirs• Lawley reservoir.

Southdale• Eagles Nest reservoir• Kibler Park reservoir• Alan Manor reservoir• Glenvista reservoir.

Soweto areas• Chiawelo reservoir• Jabulani tower• Zondi reservoir• Zondi tower• Bramfischer reservoir 1• Doornkop reservoir• Naturena reservoir• Meadowlands 1 and 2 reservoirs• Orlando East reservoir• Diepkloof reservoir• Power Park 1 and 2 reservoirs• Jabulani reservoir

Rand Water said some residents within the Rustenburg Local Municipality (RLM), Mogale City Local Municipality (MCLM) and the Rand West Local Municipality (RWLM) will experience intermittent water supply during the implementation of the project.

“In terms of the communication protocol, Rand Water has formally informed the affected municipal customers by issuing a 21-day advance notification to allow the entities to plan and execute appropriate contingency plans.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by the implementation of this maintenance project. However, planned maintenance on Rand Water’s infrastructure is necessary to ensure future sustainable supply of water to our customers.”

The entity said the last part of the project will be work on electrical boards at Lethabo Pumping Station.

Johannesburg Water said water supply in the affected areas at Daleside Booster Station will be reduced by 50% for a period of eight hours. At Zwartkopjes Booster Station, it will be reduced by 40% for a period of 24 hours, and by 24% Eikenhof Booster Station for a period of 58 hours.

Roaming water tankers will be provided to the affected areas and alternative water supply will be arranged at hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations, and shopping centres.

"It is estimated that full recovery of the systems may take approximately five days or longer after the supply has been fully restored,” Johannesburg Water said.

The shutdown will take place from 7pm on Tuesday, 11 July until 5am on Friday, 14 July 2023.

