HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day eight
Highlights of the eighth day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (times GMT): 1209 KEYS SEALS COMEBACK WIN OVER ANDREEVA
American 25th seed Madison Keys reached the quarter-finals with a 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2 victory over 16-year-old qualifier Mirra Andreeva of Russia. Keys will play in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the first time since 2015.
1006 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under cloudy skies, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius.
