Jain monk killing: Gunadhar Nandhi Maharaj meets Karnataka minister G Parameshwara near Hubli; 'withdraws' fast unto death

Gunadhar Nandhi Maharaj Jain Muni at Navgrah Tirth Monday announced to withdraw his "fast unto death" after meeting Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara following the murder of Jain monk Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaja of Chikkodi two days earlier. He told ANI that the home minister agreed to all their demands including constituting a Jain Development Board. "I have withdrawn my fast at the request of Minister Parameshwara," he said in Hubli today.

Following the murder, Gunadhar Nandhi Maharaj said that he will undertake a fast unto death demanding security for Jain Munis. The last rites of the Jain seer were performed as per Jain traditions on Sunday at Hirekodi village. Home Minister G Parmeshwar assured Gunadhar Nandhi Maharaj and said the government is working for the interests of the Jain Community, they said.

They said that the minister told him that the investigation is underway into the matter. Police recovered body parts of the Digambar seer from a defunct borewell in a field in Chikkodi in Belagavi district on Saturday (July 8).

The monk was reported missing by the manager of the ashram where he used to stay and two persons have been arrested in this connection. The Union Minister had on Sunday met with Gunadhar Nandhi Maharaj Jain Muni at Navgrah Tirth and condoled the death of the Chikkodi Jain seer.

G Parameshwara on Monday said there is no need for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the murder case. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has termed the murder as "highly condemnable."

"The murder of Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaja is highly condemnable. The name of the accused was not even revealed initially. Attempts were made to force local people to give statements that he (the deceased monk) was involved in some financial transactions," Joshi said in Hampi today. The Karanataka home minister said he had on Sunday spoken to the Jain seers who were fasting to protest the murder (ANI)

