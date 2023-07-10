Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar stabbed in prison, stable -AP

Disgraced USA Gymnastics ex-doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed multiple times during an altercation at federal prison in Florida but is in stable condition, the AP reported on Monday, citing sources.

Nassar in 2018 was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young female gymnasts who were entrusted to his care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)